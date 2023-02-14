Alarming list of toxic chemicals in Ohio train derailment released

Officials wasted no time, and thousands in East Palestine were evacuated with a warning on a phosgene and hydrogen chloride plume. A colorless gas, phosgene, was used as a weapon in the first World War, and exposure to the gas could cause vomiting, chest pain, irritation to the eye, and a burning throat.

But what were the other toxic chemicals that could contaminate air and potable water sources?

We now know.

Crash site recovery operations. EPA

Four major chemicals contaminated air, soil, and water

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has published a full list of the toxic chemicals that were released.

The EPA detailed a list of toxic chemicals in a letter sent by Jason El-Zein, an emergency response manager at the EPA, to Matt Gernand, deputy general counsel for the Norfolk Southern Railway Company, Newsweek reported. These chemicals were found to have contaminated air, soil, or water surrounding the crash site.

They include:

• Vinyl chloride: A highly flammable colorless gas used to make PVC plastics. It decomposes to release toxic fumes and is classified as carcinogenic.

• Butyl acrylate: A clear flammable liquid used in making paints and adhesives. It can irritate the skin, eyes, and respiratory system.

• Ethylhexyl acrylate: A colorless liquid used in making paints and plastics that can irritate the skin and respiratory system. It can also produce hazardous vapors under heat.

• Ethylene glycol monobutyl: A highly flammable colorless liquid used as a solvent for paints and inks. The liquid is known to be highly toxic and can cause serious or permanent injury.