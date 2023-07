Elon Musk is expected to unveil more details about xAI, his newest venture, in a Twitter Spaces scheduled to take place in the next hour.

You can listen to the event from 4pm ET here.

Join our Twitter space tomorrow to learn more https://t.co/5juQSOnZk7 — xAI (@xai) July 13, 2023

Musk announced the launch of the artificial intelligence venture two days ago but apart from the name and a vague description that the company wants to "understand reality", not much is known.

What is xAI?

In case, you have woken from a deep slumber, Elon Musk, the world's richest person, and one so vehemently opposed to the deployment of artificial intelligence, this week announced his foray into the AI industry with a new venture called xAI.