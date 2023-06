John B. Goodenough, the inventor of the lithium-ion battery, which powers everyday devices ranging from mobile phones to electric cars, passed away at an assisted living facility in Austin, Texas. Next month, Goodenough would have celebrated his 101st birthday.

Born in Jena, Germany, on July 25, 1922, Goodenough was the second of four children of Erwin and Helen Goodenough. As an infant, John Goodenough came to the US after his father accepted a faculty position at Yale to teach comparative religion but struggled with undiagnosed dyslexia at local primary schools.

As a teenager, he picked Latin and Greek to cover his weakness in the English language and focused on mathematics at the Groton School in Massachusetts. He then received a scholarship to Yale, where he picked mathematics and worked multiple jobs to pay for this education. In 1943, Goodenough was called for active duty in Army Air Forces. He received a scholarship to study physics at the University of Chicago, where he completed his master's and doctorate degrees.