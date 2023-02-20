160-year-old live artillery shell from Civil War found at Gettysburg

How did Brann come across the find?

An 18-month-long rehabilitation project by the National Park Service is underway at the Little Round Top as part of preservation efforts. Brann and his team from Stantec, a consultancy company that also performs archaeological work, were engaged in work when they found seven inches (18 centimeters) long unexploded round that weighed about 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms).

The unexploded ordnance shell that was found within the Little Round Top rehabilitation project area. Gettysburg National Military Park

The Army's 55th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company detonated the shell

"Most of the objects we find are much smaller, such as percussion caps, bullets, and uniform buttons. Much of what we find turns out to be modern trash or objects that were discarded during the construction of monuments, such as iron straps and nails," Brann told Live Science in an email.

"There are procedures in place in case such [artillery] objects are found," he said.

Eventually, the Army's 55th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company (EOD) from Fort Belvoir, Virginia, was called in to remove and destroy the shell safely.

Matthew Booker, commander of the EOD, identified the object as a three-inch Dyer or Burton shell for a rifled cannon.