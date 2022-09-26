Tech billionaires are poised to make their escape from a 'possible apocalypse' through luxury bunkers

Rushkoff mentions one of the companies that offer high-class people luxurious survival bunkers in his piece: Vivos.

A living room in Europa One. TerraVivos/YouTube

Escape for the super-rich

When you go to the website of the company, you immediately bump into the statement: "Our network is expanding from Germany to Asia with space now available for over 10,000 people."

An interior shot from Europa One. Terravivos

The company sells four main shelters for different groups of people.

Europa One, which is located in Germany, is one of them, defined as the largest private underground shelter for the long-term protection for families and their precious assets.

A bedroom in EuropaOne TerraVivos/YouTube

The shelter expands over 23,000 square meters (227,904 square feet) of field, with more than 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) of continuous tunnel chambers. Fully operational at the moment, Europa One will host select families to survive any catastrophe or disaster for several years. And one doesn't have to go back to the surface.

According to the company, the facility can withstand a close range nuclear blast, a direct airliner crash, biological and chemical agents, massive shock waves, earthquakes, electromagnetic pulses, flooding and virtually any armed attack.

Pool in Europa One Terravivos

Will the world end in catastrophe soon?

Take global warming, for example, the main concern for all humans and life on Earth. Scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reveal that the world's surface air temperature increased 0.6°C (1.1°F) on average due to the number of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere in the last 100 years, and it's expected that there'll be an additional increase of 4°C (7.2°F) during the 21st century if it continues.