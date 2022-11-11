Major companies are laying off people in sweeping cuts

The combination of business growth slowing, and labor costs rising is causing many an American employer to slash workers.

Examples that are notable include:

Meta

Facebook and Instagram parent Meta is reducing the workforce across all divisions by 11,000 people.

The metaverse is losing people, Reality Labs, Facebook and employees from teams like recruiting and going to feel the axe more than other groups. Mark Zuckerberg said of the layoffs in a blog post "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted."

There may be reasons for the layoffs that have a something to do with the unfavorable reception the metaverse received. The billions invested in the project, and the fact that a lack luster product was developed, could also be a factor.

Juul

The e-cigarette company plans to lay off about 30% of its employees, totaling roughly 400 people.

There are a great many cost cutting measures at the company that are including an investment in the company by investors to help it avoid bankruptcy. In a report by the Wall Street Journal the company said they would be cutting operating budget by as much as 40%