A troubling report from The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) indicates that the number of nuclear weapons worldwide is increasing. This, SIPRI warns, suggests that the world is “drifting into one of the most dangerous periods in human history.” This is especially the case as, as the Guardian points out, a time in history with deteriorating international relations and the escalation of nuclear saber-rattling.

As per the latest report by SIPRI, it is estimated that there are 12,512 warheads worldwide, of which 9,576 are currently held in military stockpiles and ready for potential use. This marks an increase of 86 from the previous year and ends the period of gradual decline that followed the end of the Cold War. According to the SIPRI, China is believed to have acquired 60 of these new warheads.