A 44-year-old man, Paul McDonald, was digging a swimming pool for his four children when he spotted a nearly 10-foot (2-meter) long mammal bone – later identified as belonging to a bottlenose dolphin.

The prehistoric finding was located in Causewayhead, Stirling in Scotland. Archaeologists have called it the “the find of a lifetime.”

BBC reported that the dolphin is believed to have washed up on an ancient shoreline after the last Ice Age.

McDonald articulated that he recognized the dolphin’s skull because of its long snout, rows of teeth, and unmistakable shape, BBC said.

Unearthed bottlenose dolphin

The discoverer is also a medical rep in orthopedics and works with bones – thus was able to identify the mammal.