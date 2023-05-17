This man has climbed Mount Everest more than anyone in the world

The expedition to the top of Mount Everest is a lifetime mountaineering experience that allows one to stand at the top of the world. But there’s a Nepali Sherpa who scales the peak with the ease of a mountain goat and for whom it’s more of an annual experience.

Breaking his own record of scaling Everest 26 times, 53-year-old Kami Rita set on an expedition last month to climb the world’s highest peak for the 27th time.

"We're trying to get details. For now it's 100% confirmed that Kami Rita scaled for the 27th time,” a general manager at the Seven Summit Treks, the company Rita works for, told Reuters.