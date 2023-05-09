Man generates fake news using ChatGPT in China, gets detained

Authorities in the northwestern province of Gansu in China have detained a man for allegedly using conversational chatbot ChatGPT to create fake news and spreading it online, South China Morning Post reported. This is likely the first instance in the country where detention has been made related to using the artificial intelligence (AI) bot.

When the popularity of AI chatbots soared over the past few months, many expressed concerns over the misuse of the technology. Interesting Engineering recently reported an investigation that found more than 50 websites were generating content using AI, including that about celebrity deaths that never occurred.

China's internet regulator has also expressed concern about using synthesis technology such as deep fakes for defamation or online scams. It has put measures such as "clear labeling" of videos and photos made using the technology and placed in the public domain.