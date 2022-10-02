Man sells 3D-printed firearms to a buyback program for $21,000

"I 3D-printed a bunch of lower receivers and frames for different kinds of firearms," Kem told WKTV. "And he sees the tote and says, 'how many firearms do you have?' And I said, '110.'"

The idea came to him after seeing some relevant Twitter posts. New York AG's "Cash for Guns" program tells residents that they can trade in firearms for money and many people on Twitter were considering doing so. This inspired Kem to use a $200 3D printer he'd gotten for Christmas to make some cold hard cash.

However, Kem added that getting his money was not so easy. He had to haggle and negotiate with the Attorney General's Office staff. He ended up spending his whole day in this endeavor.

The man 3D printed 110 firearms. Devrimb/iStock

“And it ended with the guy and a lady from the budget office finally coming around with the 42 gift cards and counting them in front of me," said Kem. "$21,000 in $500 gift cards."

Kem added that his little experiment indicated that these kinds of policies simply don’t work.

"I'm sure handing over $21,000 in gift cards to some punk kid after getting a bunch of plastic junk was a rousing success," said Kem. "Gun buybacks are a fantastic way of showing, number one, that your policies don't work, and, number 2, you're creating perverse demand. You're causing people to show up to these events, and, they don't actually reduce crime whatsoever."