A completely preserved man statue and Greek gods’ heads found in Turkey

The excavations were intensified in Penkalas River, which is thought to be a metropolis, including the amphitheater, stadium, agora (city center), and Zeus Temple dating back to 3000 BC.

“This year, we found surprising finds that made us very excited during our work in the area where the bridge is located. Since the previous season, we have been finding many large and small pieces of marble sculptures in this area, some of which, if complete, would reach 3 to 3.5 meters in height. This season, we uncovered many blocks of bridge No: 3. Also, we found a sundial and many marble statue pieces," said Prof. Dr. Gökhan Coşkun, the excavation director.

"In the excavation season of 2022, we unearthed many blocks belonging to the bridge with the works we carried out in the wreckage of bridge No. 3. During these works, we did not come across only the pieces of the bridge, we also came across a sundial and many pieces of marble statues.”

Temple of Zeus. Dosseman/Wikimedia Commons

The only wholly preserved statue

Prof. Coşkun emphasized that the statue they found in the recent excavation was the only wholly preserved statue.

"This statue is almost the only intact statue we have found so far. It is a statue of a man with a height of 2 meters and 10 centimeters, missing only half of its pedestal and one foot. Other parts are completely preserved. I hope that we will find this missing piece in 2023,” he said.

“Among these is a Dionysus head with a height of approximately 40 centimeters. We also found a Herakles head. In 2020, we found the body of a Herakles statue. But this head does not belong to this body. Apart from this, there are also statue heads of various gods and goddesses of the Ancient Greek pantheon. One of the prominent examples is the Eros head, which is about 20 centimeters high. The artifacts we found in this area are from different periods, but we can say that the statue pieces date back 1,800-2,000 years ago," he added.