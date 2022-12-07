Japanese man travels 4,000 miles to spell ‘marry me’ on Google Earth

The art was the words MARRY ME with a heart with an arrow in it at the very end.

In order to write this message in GPS, Takahashi traveled from the island of Hokkaido in the northern part of Japan to the shores of Kagoshima in the southern tip of the country.

The adventure saw him quit his job and begin his six-month journey on his 31st birthday.

Before his GPS trip, Takahashi had never left Tokyo. This art allowed him to explore all kinds of new areas while sleeping in his car at night for shelter.

Another of Takahashi's art GPS Drawing

He braved all kinds of weather conditions for the sake of love. And did his girlfriend say yes? Of course she did!

Today, Takahashi has produced more than 1,000 GPS art pieces stretching over 100,000 kilometers in 24 countries.

What is GPS art?

GPS art is when you use an app to track your movements during specific routes to create an image on Google maps or Strava (a fitness tracking app).

You turn on the GPS tracker while you are heading to specific locations and have it follow you. When you do not want your movements tracked (as it does not suit the drawing you are trying to make) you turn it off. When done, you upload it online and you have a piece of art.

A mouse created by Takahashi. GPS Drawing

GPS art doesn’t happen by accident. You can’t simply take off on a route. You have to plan it beforehand diligently and carefully. As such, it is really a precise art.