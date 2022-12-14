Mandela Effect: What is it and why does it happen?

This incident is an example of the Mandela Effect and proof that human memory can sometimes be fickle.

According to Medical News Today, "Memories are not always precise recordings of events." Our memories can be influenced by time, context, and other people's opinions and memories. According to a study from the journal of Psychological Science, 76% of study participants made at least one error when asked to recall information from their memories.

What is the Mandela Effect?

When numerous individuals have inaccurate memories of the same event, this is known as the Mandela effect.

It is a phenomenon where a major portion of the populace misremembers an important event or has a recollection of an event that didn't actually happen. The Mandela Effect can be regarded as an instance of collective false memory.

Origins of the Mandela Effect

The term "Mandela Effect" was coined by Fiona Broome, an author and paranormal researcher.

In 2009, Broome shared a false memory at a conference of the tragic death in prison of the former South African president Nelson Mandela in the 1980s.

Nelson Mandela fotopoly / iStock

Surprisingly, many other attendees also believed Nelson Mandela had died in prison, whereas he had not.

Some at the conference discussed seeing the news coverage of his death and even memories of his widow giving a speech about his death.

This incident shocked Fiona Broome, who wondered why so many people, including her, could remember so many details of an event that never happened. Later, Broome started a website where she talked about her experience and similar instances of the Mandela Effect – explaining the phenomenon.

Explanations for the Mandela Effect: Is it multiverse or neuroscience?

There have been several explanations relating to the Mandela Effect. While some, like Brome, attribute the occurrence to the multiverse theory of quantum mechanics, others believe it is related to neuroscience.