Marvel director predicts AI could create blockbuster movies in 2 years

Marvel director predicts AI could create blockbuster movies in 2 yearsYou could "have a rom-com starring you that's 90 minutes long," says director Joe Russo.Sejal Sharma| Apr 28, 2023 09:50 AM ESTCreated: Apr 28, 2023 09:50 AM ESTcultureMarvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Poster.Marvel Studios Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Artificial intelligence (AI) is making inroads in possibly every industry. In the last month alone, we saw an AI-generated image winning the best photography award and the release of two dummy advertisements which had no real people in it.From healthcare to transportation, AI is spreading like wildfire, but not in an all-bad way.The film industry, for fear of being left behind, is adapting AI and machine learning in areas of special effects, de-aging actors, and streamlining pre-production processes. In fact, today, Interesting Engineering reported on how, with the use of a new VFX technology and AI, 79-year-old Harrison Ford has been de-aged to look like a 30-year-old in the latest Indiana Jones film.While this serves as an example of how this new technology could aid in uplifting the cinematic experience of moviegoers, some are saying that we can expect fully AI-generated movies in the next couple of years.In an interview with Collider, Joe Russo, who directed Marvel movies like 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Captain America: Civil War,' categorically stated that with the help of AI, anyone will be able to curate a film story according to their mood and style."You could walk into your house and save the AI on your streaming platform. Hey, I want a movie starring my photoreal avatar and Marilyn Monroe's photoreal avatar. I want it to be a rom-com because I've had a rough day, and it renders a very competent story with dialogue that mimics your voice," said Russo. See Also "And suddenly, now you have a rom-com starring you that's 90 minutes long. So you can curate your story specifically to you."But everyone's not impressedPlagiarism in films is a big no-no. Anything from the movie plot to the launch poster can be copied, which then attracts hefty penal charges under copyright infringement laws. And while AI is technically not plagiarism, it does learn and adapt from the piles of existing data that are fed to it.Underlining the same, Paramount Global's technology chief Phil Wiser gave a presentation to the company leaders on the risks posed by artificial intelligence. In an interview with Wall Street Journal, he revealed how he instructed an AI tool, 'DALL-E,' to generate an image of SpongeBob, one of Paramount's iconic characters, flying a plane. Next, he asked the machine to show the 'Transformers' character Optimus Prime on the Paramount Studios lot. Both times, the AI tool generated the images within seconds.This left the room shocked, Wiser told WSJ. He added, "One of the biggest risks here is that these engines can generate our intellectual property in new ways, and that is out in the hands of the public."In fact, the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which represents Hollywood's TV and film writers, recently allowed the use of ChatGPT in script-writing, but with a caveat that the credit be given to human writers. Most Popular HomeCultureSHOW COMMENT (1) For You The great planet debate: Pluto's redefinition is still controversial 15 years laterHow this architect is building stunning office spaces while reducing carbon footprintsRight to repair: Colorado becomes first state in the US to pass the lawChina claims its Space Station has achieved 100% oxygen regeneration in orbitOur understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrongVideo: NASA's black hole audio shows how scientists are recording the universeNanowires in the oceans can conduct electricity and combat climate changeSouth Korea aims to deliver the world's first solid state-batteries for EVsA breakthrough study reveals that food allergies can be reversed in miceTwo massive gravity batteries are nearing completion in the US and China More Stories scienceScientists discover a 100-year-old math error, changing how humans see colorPaul Ratner| 9/11/2022scienceResearchers are figuring out how we make memories — and how to study betterGrant Currin| 8/15/2022innovationSpace cannon could fire payloads to orbit in 10 minutes at Mach 20Chris Young| 2/2/2023