Marvel director predicts AI could create blockbuster movies in 2 years

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making inroads in possibly every industry. In the last month alone, we saw an AI-generated image winning the best photography award and the release of two dummy advertisements which had no real people in it.

From healthcare to transportation, AI is spreading like wildfire, but not in an all-bad way.

The film industry, for fear of being left behind, is adapting AI and machine learning in areas of special effects, de-aging actors, and streamlining pre-production processes. In fact, today, Interesting Engineering reported on how, with the use of a new VFX technology and AI, 79-year-old Harrison Ford has been de-aged to look like a 30-year-old in the latest Indiana Jones film.

While this serves as an example of how this new technology could aid in uplifting the cinematic experience of moviegoers, some are saying that we can expect fully AI-generated movies in the next couple of years.

In an interview with Collider, Joe Russo, who directed Marvel movies like 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Captain America: Civil War,' categorically stated that with the help of AI, anyone will be able to curate a film story according to their mood and style.

"You could walk into your house and save the AI on your streaming platform. Hey, I want a movie starring my photoreal avatar and Marilyn Monroe's photoreal avatar. I want it to be a rom-com because I've had a rough day, and it renders a very competent story with dialogue that mimics your voice," said Russo.