A team cracked the Mary, Queen of Scots' hidden message letters

Including works of 57 letters dating from 1578 to 1584, their decipherment was published in Cryptologia. The letters revealed that Mary's letters were primarily addressed to the French ambassador to England, Michel de Castelnau de Mauvissière. He supported Mary, a Catholic who penned them while in the care of the Earl of Shrewsbury.

The study's authors used both manual and computerized methods to decipher the letters, revealing the difficulties Mary had in keeping in touch with the outside world and how and by whom the letters were transported.

Michel de Castelnau Mauvissière. Wikimedia Commons

"Upon deciphering the letters, I was very, very puzzled, and it kind of felt surreal. We have broken secret codes from kings and queens previously, and they're very interesting, but with Mary Queen of Scots, it was remarkable as we had so many unpublished letters deciphered and because she is so famous," says lead author Lasry.

"Together, the letters constitute a voluminous body of new primary material on Mary Stuart – about 50,000 words in total, shedding new light on some of her years of captivity in England," he added.

"Mary, Queen of Scots, has left an extensive corpus of letters held in various archives. There was prior evidence. However, that other letters from Mary Stuart were missing from those collections, such as those referenced in other sources but not found elsewhere.