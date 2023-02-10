Massive lithium reserves found in the Himalayan region of Kashmir

🔋 Lithium price ($/tonne):



2022: $78,032

2021: $17,000

2020: $6,800

2019: $11,310

2018: $14,660

2017: $12,070

2016: $8,840

2015: $5,110

2014: $4,680

2013: $4,750

2012: $4,450 — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) April 8, 2022

India's push for cleaner transport

As part of its efforts to cut carbon emissions, India is looking to increase the market share of electric vehicles to 30 percent by the end of this decade. However, the country has been dependent on Australia and Argentina for its lithium needs and has been exploring ways to improve the mineral supply.

Its push for exploration of lithium bore results in 2021 when nearly 1,600 tonnes of the alkali metal were found in the southern state of Karnataka. However, the recent discovery in the Reasi district of Kashmir dwarfs the previous find. According to the estimates of the GSI, the area could be home to 5.9 million tonnes.

This will be a shot in the arm for Indian goals of cleaner transport. Countries worldwide are looking for ways to gain access to this rare metal. Earlier this year, China signed a $1 billion dollar deal with Bolivia to tap into its lithium reserves, estimated to be around 21 million tonnes, BBC said in its report.