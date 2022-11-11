Geometrical miracle: A massive secret Ancient Egypt tunnel just unearthed

Very similar to the Eupalinos tunnel on the island of Samos, Greece, archaeologists also called the tunnel a geometric miracle.

Searching for Cleopatra's tomb

As reported in Vice, the lead archaeologist of the Dominican-Egyptian expedition that found the tunnel, Kathleen Martinez, has spent more than 15 years looking for Cleopatra's tomb at Taposiris Magna. She and her colleagues have already found secret passageways and intriguing treasures in the temple, including a collection of coins with Cleopatra's name and likeness.

Since antiquity, numerous earthquakes that have shaken the area have hindered excavations at Taposiris Magna. Water seeping in from the Mediterranean Sea has destroyed and drowned a large portion of the temple. Parts of the recently found tunnel remain submerged.

There are still debates among scholars whether the temple at Taposiris Magna is likely to contain Cleopatra; hence it is unknown whether this tunnel will aid in locating the enigmatic tomb of the queen of Ancient Egypt.

About Cleopatra

From 51 until 30 BC, Cleopatra VII Philopator, often known as "Cleopatra the father-beloved," served as the last active monarch of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt. She belonged to the Ptolemaic dynasty and was a direct descendant of Ptolemy I Soter, an Alexander the Great buddy and Macedonian Greek general.