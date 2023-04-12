Mayan ballgame scoreboard found by researchers dating back 800 to 900 AD
Originating more than 3000 years ago, the Mayan ballgame was even described in the history of the civilization's historical book Popol Vuh, depicting and enacting a struggle between the forces of light and darkness.
Archaeologists announced the discovery of a stone scoreboard from an ancient ball game resembling soccer at the renowned Mayan Chichen Itza archaeological site in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, as reported by Reuters.
According to a statement from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), the circular object has hieroglyphic text encircling two players who are standing close to a ball and is just over 32 centimeters (12.6 inches) in diameter and weighs 40 kilos (88 lb).
"In this Mayan site, it is rare to find hieroglyphic writing, let alone a complete text," said Francisco Perez, one of the archaeologists coordinating the investigations in the Chichanchob complex, also called Casa Colorada.
Dating back to 800 to 900 AD
Researchers believed that the scoreboard stone was created between 800 and 900 AD.
The game, which was traditionally played with a large rubber ball and is thought to have had ritual overtones, was popular among Mesoamerican peoples. In addition to preparing it for conservation, INAH scholars are currently planning to take high-resolution photos of the text and iconography for in-depth study.
One of the principal archaeological sites associated with the Mayan civilization in the Yucatán peninsula is the Chichén Itzá complex, which Unesco has designated as a World Heritage Site. Approximately 2 million people a year visit the website, according to government statistics.
Why is this ballgame so important?
The Mayans considered the ballgame as a religious ceremony of regeneration that was essential to their continuing existence, making it more than merely an athletic contest. The Mayans offered sacrifices and participated in games to express their devotion to their gods. The frequency and identity of ritual killings at baseball games are topics of discussion among academics.
As trophy heads were common in Mayan culture, it stands to reason that they were significant in sporting events. Other death heads appeared as figurines; the little sculptures were so revered that they were maintained and can be seen at non-elite funerals in Late Classic household interments as offerings.