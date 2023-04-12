Mayan ballgame scoreboard found by researchers dating back 800 to 900 AD

According to a statement from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), the circular object has hieroglyphic text encircling two players who are standing close to a ball and is just over 32 centimeters (12.6 inches) in diameter and weighs 40 kilos (88 lb).

"In this Mayan site, it is rare to find hieroglyphic writing, let alone a complete text," said Francisco Perez, one of the archaeologists coordinating the investigations in the Chichanchob complex, also called Casa Colorada.

Dating back to 800 to 900 AD

Researchers believed that the scoreboard stone was created between 800 and 900 AD.

The game, which was traditionally played with a large rubber ball and is thought to have had ritual overtones, was popular among Mesoamerican peoples. In addition to preparing it for conservation, INAH scholars are currently planning to take high-resolution photos of the text and iconography for in-depth study.

One of the principal archaeological sites associated with the Mayan civilization in the Yucatán peninsula is the Chichén Itzá complex, which Unesco has designated as a World Heritage Site. Approximately 2 million people a year visit the website, according to government statistics.