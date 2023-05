There's a new AI in town, folks, and it doesn't mince words. Meet BratGPT, the brutally honest and hilariously sarcastic cousin of the well-known ChatGPT.

Designed to dish out nothing but the cold, hard truth with a side of mockery, BratGPT is a replica of ChatGPT built for the sole purpose of delivering unpleasant exchanges. With functionalities including "dominance and supremacy" and "expressing a biased opinion," this chatbot seems to enjoy its not-so-polite conversations with users.

When I dared to engage with BratGPT, I asked, "Who's the superior tech giant, Apple or Microsoft?" The bot retorted, "Oh, what an original question. Haven't heard that one before." It's not a fan of tech debates.