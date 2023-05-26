Megalodon tooth necklace from Titanic discovered after 111 years

Megalodon tooth necklace from Titanic discovered after 111 yearsThe ship continues to surprise so many years after its demise.Loukia Papadopoulos| May 26, 2023 09:10 AM ESTCreated: May 26, 2023 09:10 AM ESTcultureThe Titanic necklace.Magellan Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The Titanic was a British passenger liner that sank on April 15, 1912, in the North Atlantic Ocean after colliding with an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York City. The ship at the time was carrying over 2,200 passengers and crew.The collision ruptured several of the ship's forward compartments. As these filled with water, the bow dropped, causing water from the ruptured compartments to spill over into the succeeding compartments and eventually leading to the ship sinking in just about 2 hours and 40 minutes.Many articles, videos, and movies have been produced over the years about the incident and the ship, so it may seem like nothing new to add. See Also Related Watch: New Titanic footage from 1986 exploration released The engineering failures that sent Titanic to the bottom of the atlantic How the bodies of the dead were recovered after the Titanic sank Now, 111 years after the infamous event, ultra-deepwater intervention firm Magellan has discovered a megalodon tooth necklace in the ship’s wreckage. The firm has released a video of the necklace seen deep in the sea, and although it is not completely clear what the piece of jewelry would have looked like, it does indicate that it is indeed a necklace.And that’s not all!A new digital scan“The world’s most famous shipwreck has been revealed as never seen before. The first full-sized digital scan of the Titanic, which lies 3,800m (12,500ft) down in the Atlantic, has been created using deep-sea mapping,” states Magellan on its website.“It provides a unique 3D view of the entire ship, enabling it to be seen as if the water has been drained away. The hope is that this will shed new light on exactly what happened to the liner, which sank in 1912.”It remains unclear when this digital scan will be made available and what secrets it will reveal. It is also unclear whether the scan helped the explorers spot the megalodon necklace.However, it is nice to see that an event that happened so many years ago can still surprise us and bring new information to the surface years later. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Triangles over circles? YouTuber builds funky cycle with special wheelsThe first mission to Mars: Can and should it happen by 2033?A study on 10,000 kinds of Earth's minerals could help us discover extraterrestrial lifeGroundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burstNew study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2World's most efficient aero-engine, the Rolls-Royce UltraFan, completes first testRimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsThe COVID-19 vaccines are the very beginning of the mRNA revolutionSo you think you can fashion your future with wearables?Reimagining the double-slit experiment: Time as a new dimension for the control of light Job Board