Megalodon tooth necklace from Titanic discovered after 111 years

The Titanic was a British passenger liner that sank on April 15, 1912, in the North Atlantic Ocean after colliding with an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York City. The ship at the time was carrying over 2,200 passengers and crew.

The collision ruptured several of the ship's forward compartments. As these filled with water, the bow dropped, causing water from the ruptured compartments to spill over into the succeeding compartments and eventually leading to the ship sinking in just about 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Many articles, videos, and movies have been produced over the years about the incident and the ship, so it may seem like nothing new to add.