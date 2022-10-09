These viral YouTube sci-fi films are 90% produced by a scientist, self-taught in VFX

You can read Interesting Engineering's exclusive and wide-ranging interview with Hashem Al-Ghaili here.

Al-Ghaili does more than 90% of the work on the film himself and involves his friends in the script review process. After on-location filming, which takes just several days, he spends the rest of the time by himself working on the impressive Hollywood-style visual effects (VFX) which he learned how to develop in mostly free, online courses.

The reviews of the VFX in the first trailers have been extremely positive -- viewed by over 1.2 million fans on YouTube, with commentators comparing them to top-notch studio sci-fi extravaganzas.

He also had a tremendous response to his post of a 360 model of an orbital ring he created and shared on his Facebook page (with 33 million followers). The outpouring of support in the form of over 100 000 likes inspired him to make "Orbital" -- a feature film on this topic.

What are orbital ring megastructures?

Orbital rings are at this point hypothetical structures that would encircle a planet. Actually constructing one would involve staggering material deployment, sky-high costs, and impossibly long construction durations.

The upside? These massive rings could rotate, counteracting the force of gravity. This would allow for great advantages in launching space vehicles and transporting materials from our planet to space, bolstering our efforts towards living in space.

In Hashem Al-Ghaili's film, a conflict arises between the population of Earth and the inhabitants of the enormous rings.