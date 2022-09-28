Alarming levels of toxic mercury have been detected in the soil of ancient Mayan cities

According to the researchers, the rock composition of the Mayan sites indicates that mercury was not among the elements that naturally occurred at these places. They believe that the ancient Maya people actually imported the toxic element from somewhere else, but why did they do so? This is still a mystery.

Explaining this further, the first author of the study, Duncan Cook, told Frontiers, “Mercury pollution in the environment is usually found in contemporary urban areas and industrial landscapes. Discovering mercury buried deep in soils and sediments in ancient Maya cities is difficult to explain until we begin to consider the archeology of the region, which tells us that the Maya were using mercury for centuries.”

Moreover, the researchers also found a pigment called cinnabar (mercury sulfide or HgS) many and vessels containing liquid mercury at the Mayan sites.

Possible reasons for mercury pollution in Mayan cities

The time between 250 CE to 950 CE (1100 CE, according to some other sources) is called the classic Maya period, during which the cultural influence of the Maya civilization reached its peak. Even at present, Mayan culture, language, and traditions are followed by many people living in Guatemala. Moreover, some elements of the civilization, such as the Mayan calendar, still create a lot of excitement, buzz, and confusion in the media.

For instance, the doomsday predictions about December 21, 2012, were said to be as per the calculations of the Maya calendar. However, in reality, the Maya calendar never predicted the end of the world. Now the discovery of mercury-rich soil at the Mayan sites again raises a lot of questions.