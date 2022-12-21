Messi lifting the World Cup is the most-liked Instagram post of all time
With over 68 million likes (and growing), a post by football sensation and World Cup champion Lionel Messi has overtaken all other posts on Instagram, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
Messi was Argentina's talisman as they won the men's World Cup for the third time on Sunday after defeating France in a penalty shootout. Messi plays club football outside of international games for Paris Saint-Germain in France.
Several shots of Messi clutching the renowned Jules Rimet trophy and pictures of him celebrating with teammates can be found in the post that helped him set this record.
The previous record holder for this title was @world_record_egg, who had 57.7 million likes at the time of Guinness World Records' most recent verification.
Before joining PSG in the summer of 2021, Messi played for Barcelona in Spain for most of his club career and set many records there. The 35-year-old admitted that this was his "last chance" to win a World Cup because he would no longer be representing Argentina at the international competition.
Cristiano Ronaldo, a competitor, and another football legend, recently became the first Instagram user to have 500 million followers; he was already the app's most popular user.
Influencers Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, and Kim and Kylie Jenner each held the Instagram record for the most-liked post before the World Record Egg broke it.
What's this about an egg?
On January 4, 2022, a photo of an egg was shared by the Instagram user "world record egg" with the caption, "Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this."
Ten days later, on January 14, 2022, the egg shot reached an amazing 30 million-plus likes, which was more than the reality TV star had.
In February 2018, Kylie Jenner broke the record after her Instagram post announcing the birth of her daughter, Stormi, received more than 18 million likes.
The mysterious "Egg Gang" account wrote in response to the latest accomplishment on Instagram Stories: "This is madness. What a time to be alive. Thank you so much for all of your support and messages. I'm gonna try and get back to as many of you as possible. But for now I need to sleep. It doesn't end here though, we're only just getting started. #EggGang Mic drop."
When rising K-pop star Kang Daniel set a new record for the fastest time to get one million Instagram followers, it made people more interested in the egg account. This came shortly after the possibility of breaking the record held by a social media titan emerged.
Kylie Jenner responded by sharing an older video of her attempting to fry an egg on asphalt with the caption: "Take that tiny egg." Kylie Jenner took everything in stride.
It might help to know that Jenner has the record for the most money made by a female star in a year. Before a recent upgrade on Twitter, an image of an egg stood in for an account that still needed a profile photo uploaded.
The egg-citement about the ability of viral humor to break records reminded me of #NuggsForCarter on Twitter in 2017. A request for a year's worth of chicken nuggets made headlines worldwide, and it could be seen as a reaction to the fact that celebrities rule social media.
What interesting times we live in.
