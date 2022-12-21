Messi lifting the World Cup is the most-liked Instagram post of all time

Several shots of Messi clutching the renowned Jules Rimet trophy and pictures of him celebrating with teammates can be found in the post that helped him set this record.

The previous record holder for this title was @world_record_egg, who had 57.7 million likes at the time of Guinness World Records' most recent verification.

Before joining PSG in the summer of 2021, Messi played for Barcelona in Spain for most of his club career and set many records there. The 35-year-old admitted that this was his "last chance" to win a World Cup because he would no longer be representing Argentina at the international competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a competitor, and another football legend, recently became the first Instagram user to have 500 million followers; he was already the app's most popular user.

Influencers Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, and Kim and Kylie Jenner each held the Instagram record for the most-liked post before the World Record Egg broke it.

What's this about an egg?

On January 4, 2022, a photo of an egg was shared by the Instagram user "world record egg" with the caption, "Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this."