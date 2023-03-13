Meta creates new, 'inclusive' AI training dataset so bots can be fair

The incentive may address some of the concerns about AI-trained programs like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard- particularly relating to data consent and algorithmically-enforced racial and socio-political biases.

The AI discrimination problem

With 26,467 video monologues recorded in seven nations and provided by 5,567 paid participants from Brazil, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Vietnam, the Philippines, and the United States, v2 is described by Meta as "a more inclusive dataset to measure fairness." As you can see from the video below, these participants also provided self-identifiable attributes like age, gender, and physical appearance.

Today we’re open-sourcing Casual Conversations v2 — a consent-driven dataset of recorded monologues that includes ten self-provided & annotated categories which will enable researchers to evaluate fairness & robustness of AI models.



More details on this new dataset ⬇️ — Meta AI (@MetaAI) March 9, 2023

For an industry long plagued by AI products providing inaccurate, racist, and sexist responses, combating algorithmic bias in AI is a critical barrier. The development of algorithms and how they are made available to developers account for a large portion of this.

"The consent-driven dataset... was informed and shaped by a comprehensive literature review around relevant demographic categories," stated Meta.

By outlining 'consent-driven,' Meta clarifies that this information was collected directly from the participants and not from a covert source. That is, not from your Facebook data or Instagram photos.

"To our knowledge, it's the first open-source dataset with videos collected from multiple countries using highly accurate and detailed demographic information to help test AI models for fairness and robustness," Meta added.

Still, while Meta trumpets Casual Discussions v2 as a significant advancement, some experts remain cautious.