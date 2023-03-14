Meta will cut another 10,000 jobs, according to company memo

5,000 available positions at the corporation will go unfilled in addition to the 10,000 employees that would be laid off.

The recruitment team will be among the first to be impacted by the cuts, Mr. Zuckerberg informed the workforce.

In a memo to staff on Tuesday, he stated, "We will let recruitment team members know tomorrow whether they're impacted.

"We anticipate announcing reorganizations and layoffs in our tech groups by the end of April 2023, followed by our business groups by the end of May 2023.

"In a small number of cases, it may take through to the end of the year to complete these changes.

"Our timelines for international teams will also look different, and local leaders will follow up with more details."

No new employees will be brought on until the restructuring is finished, according to Mr. Zuckerberg, who also stated that he wanted to "flatten" the organization by getting rid of several layers of administration.

As part of the company's "year of efficiency," he also devoted a section of the communication to hybrid work and noted that software developers who joined Meta in person outperformed those who joined virtually.