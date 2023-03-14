Meta will cut another 10,000 jobs, according to company memo
Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp owner Meta has disclosed that it would lay off 10,000 workers.
It happened very soon after the tech juggernaut fired 11,000 workers in November 2022.
Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the changes would be "difficult" and formed part of a "year of efficiency."
"Today I'm sharing some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history," Zuckerberg said in the letter. "I've decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go. We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1."
5,000 available positions at the corporation will go unfilled in addition to the 10,000 employees that would be laid off.
The recruitment team will be among the first to be impacted by the cuts, Mr. Zuckerberg informed the workforce.
In a memo to staff on Tuesday, he stated, "We will let recruitment team members know tomorrow whether they're impacted.
"We anticipate announcing reorganizations and layoffs in our tech groups by the end of April 2023, followed by our business groups by the end of May 2023.
"In a small number of cases, it may take through to the end of the year to complete these changes.
"Our timelines for international teams will also look different, and local leaders will follow up with more details."
No new employees will be brought on until the restructuring is finished, according to Mr. Zuckerberg, who also stated that he wanted to "flatten" the organization by getting rid of several layers of administration.
As part of the company's "year of efficiency," he also devoted a section of the communication to hybrid work and noted that software developers who joined Meta in person outperformed those who joined virtually.
"Engineers earlier in their career perform better on average when they work in person with teammates at least three days a week," Zuckerberg added.
"We're focusing on understanding this further and finding ways to make sure people build the necessary connections to work effectively.
"In the meantime, I encourage all of you to find more opportunities to work with your colleagues in person."
The man behind the new solar-powered wearable tech on how he did it and what he wants to do with it.