Meta lead engineer announces end of NFTs on Instagram and Facebook

Back in October of 2021, Mark Zuckerberg took a leap of faith as he announced his social media company's major pivot to building a brand new version of the internet, the metaverse. Rebranding his company as Meta, Zuckerberg was hopeful that user behavior during the pandemic would be further strengthened and individuals would seek more experiences in the virtual world rather than the real one.

Meta had been working with creators to explore possibilities of minting and selling NFTs on Instagram as well as sharing them on Meta's social media products. Extremely popular during the pandemic, terms like cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens, have lost their sheen as the threat from the pandemic has reduced.

Now Meta seems to have abandoned its plans in this area and is instead looking for more avenues for growth in other areas.

NFTs aren't as popular as they were two years ago laurence soulez/iStock

Meta to focus on messaging and payments

As Kasriel wrote in his Twitter thread, Meta will continue to support creators who are using its products like Instagram and Facebook to promote their work. However, along with helping creators increase their reach, Meta wants to focus on products where it can make an "impact at scale".

According to Kasriel, the opportunity lies in messaging and monetization of Reels, the video-sharing feature on Instagram. Further, the company intends to invest in its fintech tools and work on making its payments easier to process in the future. Meta is looking to incorporate payments into its messaging across platforms.