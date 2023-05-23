Meta fined $1.3 billion by EU over transfer of private data to the US

Meta has been asked to pay up a record-breaking $1.3 billion in fines for transferring personal data of European Facebook users to the United States.

The company is accused of continuing to transfer private data of users to the States even after a July 16, 2020, EU court order mandated Meta to stop the transfer.

The fine has been imposed by Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), Helen Dixon, and is the heaviest EU privacy fine slapped on a company since Amazon was asked to pay 746 million euros in 2021, as per a report by Reuters.

Meta said in a statement yesterday: “We will appeal the ruling, including the unjustified and unnecessary fine, and seek a stay of the orders through the courts.”