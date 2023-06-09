ENGINEERING JOBS

Meta responds to Twitter disappointment with new app rollout

The platform will be closely tied to Instagram, using the photo-sharing app’s account system to populate users’ information.
Sejal Sharma
| Jun 09, 2023 09:02 AM EST
Created: Jun 09, 2023 09:02 AM EST
culture
Meta logo
Meta responds to Twitter disappointment with new app rollout

Muhammad Asyfaul / Unsplash  

With the rise in popularity of competitors like Bluesky and Mastodon since Elon Musk took over Twitter last year, rumors were flying about Meta throwing its hat in the ring and launching a similar social media platform.

And now, Meta has confirmed the veracity of the rumors and said that they would launch the app as soon as possible, which as per reports, could be as early as the end of June.

In a companywide meeting, Meta chief product officer Chris Cox shared several screenshots of the purported app with employees, reported The Verge. Calling it “our response to Twitter,” the app will be closely tied to Instagram, using the photo-sharing app’s account system to populate users’ information. Users will be able to sign up and log in to Threads using their Instagram credentials.

Related

Based on the internal documents from The Verge, the app has been referred to by the name "Project 92," and its public name is rumored to be Threads, which one can assume is based on Twitter threads, through which users provide additional context in a series of tweets.

The app will work with other social media platforms like Mastodon and Bluesky.

The Elon Musk factor

Ever since Musk took over Twitter and made it a private company, many celebrities and prominent figures have left the app. The reasons for their exodus have ranged from less oversight to an increase in hate speech. Elton John left Twitter in December, saying that Twitter is allowing "misinformation to flourish unchecked." Jim Carrey, who had 19 million followers on the app, deactivated his profile as well. Others who followed were Whoopi Goldberg, Shonda Rhimes, Gigi Hadid, and Jameela Jamil.

In a direct jibe at Twitter CEO Elon Musk, Cox said, “We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution.” With a focus on “safety, ease of use, reliability,” Meta wants to make sure that users have a “stable place to build and grow their audiences,” he added.

Meta has been meeting with content creators and public figures ahead of launching the platform. Cox revealed that Meta is in talks with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Dalai Lama, and DJ Slime to convince them to use the app.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/07/image/jpeg/a26g5czwbmM676TAlvhpmVS5W71Gi9vkz4LO0yMA.jpg
New 621-mile range EV battery charges in six minutes and works in any weather
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/27/image/jpeg/SNAPksgvvyOoEY49f5fBN79Xi51nnXdhURyADuk1.jpg
How is hyperloop engineering progressing? The HYPED students provide insights
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/24/image/jpeg/kKUhKDb9iiJxR0KW8MzFngydfA174cDXVhBPJ0Su.jpg
Amazon layoffs hit amid an increase in robot automation: what to know
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/15/image/jpeg/1ufwnKxyfLNFag37Jvj5lg6hHjNarj58osChgkOq.jpg
These 9 Microsoft Word shortcuts will supercharge your documents with automation
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/31/image/jpeg/cBPsRNE1Kc9USJTb6RvLg98fqY30HyEbhqfnvWg8.jpg
Advancing fusion energy: Researchers achieve record-breaking temperatures in a tokamak
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/03/image/jpeg/LJsTJ6HYfeZoh6Hlc4JLiP05g8ykKNa1WXClqVwX.jpg
Scientists detect the breath between atoms
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/03/image/jpeg/94IU5ecY33CpPOCYgomPHSve8e3xhDiaK3Xo4LA3.jpg
First-of-its-kind inflatable drone perches like a bird for search and rescue
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/30/image/jpeg/Vhdle5OahUwmWO6wwELinaHf7WViJ0zib1RkKoRs.jpg
Tree roots caused mass extinctions of the past -- like humans today?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/03/image/jpeg/MwGIp61b2PM577qboU4pfCmoiPEju8IbV9fCHbx8.jpg
Hawking was right: All large objects will eventually evaporate
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/28/image/jpeg/X1sB2puBpxN1VWCWMDkaa7Uwd2FUAdOP6AxTp8T8.jpg
NGAD: The chosen one - US Air Force commits to sole 6th-generation fighter
Job Board