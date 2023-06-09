Meta responds to Twitter disappointment with new app rollout

With the rise in popularity of competitors like Bluesky and Mastodon since Elon Musk took over Twitter last year, rumors were flying about Meta throwing its hat in the ring and launching a similar social media platform.

And now, Meta has confirmed the veracity of the rumors and said that they would launch the app as soon as possible, which as per reports, could be as early as the end of June.

In a companywide meeting, Meta chief product officer Chris Cox shared several screenshots of the purported app with employees, reported The Verge. Calling it “our response to Twitter,” the app will be closely tied to Instagram, using the photo-sharing app’s account system to populate users’ information. Users will be able to sign up and log in to Threads using their Instagram credentials.