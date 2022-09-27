Meta removes misleading Facebook information from Russia and China

Russian network targets

The Russian network targeted Germany, France, Italy, Ukraine, and the UK, with hopes of spreading propaganda about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The operation began in May of this year. A network of over 60 websites impersonating news organizations in Europe posted articles criticizing Ukraine and arguing against Western sanctions on Russia, Meta said. They would promote these articles on various social media outlets, including Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, Twitter, and petition websites such as Change.org.

As Meta attempted to block certain fake site domains, the network kept trying to create new websites. This was alarming to Meta because it showed “persistence and continuous investment in this activity across the internet.”

Chinese network targets

The Chinese-origin network targeted numerous social media platforms. Meta said it disabled a small network that began in China and targeted the Czech Republic, the U.S. and a few Chinese- and French-speaking audiences across the globe. This campaign focused on a specific audience between Fall 2021 and mid-September 2022.

It was also the first to target U.S. domestic politics ahead of the U.S. elections, and the Czech Republic’s foreign policy toward Ukraine and China. There was also a difference in focus by the Chinese influence operations. This time, the influence was directed to the U.S. internally, however, in the past “Chinese influence operations that we’ve disrupted before typically focused on criticizing the United States to international audiences, rather than primarily targeting domestic audiences in the U.S.,” Meta stated. In the U.S., it targeted people on both sides of the political spectrum.