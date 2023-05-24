Meta sells GIPHY to Shutterstock at a loss of $347 million

Shutterstock announced Tuesday that it will buy animated-image platform GIPHY from Meta for $53 million in cash. The deal is a significant loss for Meta, which had reportedly paid around $400 million to acquire the New York-based GIF search engine in 2020.

This development comes a year after the deal was challenged by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority, which had ordered Meta to sell Giphy over anti-competitive practices. The CMA has been of the opinion that Meta’s acquisition of GIPHY would limit the choice for the British social media users and could kill off competitors such as Snapchat and Twitter, thus reducing innovation in display advertising, said a report by Reuters.