Meta's metaverse bill keeps rising, crosses $15 billion in 2022

Mark Zuckerberg must be credited for making the term metaverse more popular in the past year, even though this isn't the first time companies are delving into this space. Interesting Engineering had spoken to Roblox, and Chip Morningstar makers, who created a metaverse for the movie Habitat in 1997, before even Facebook was founded.

Yet nobody has spent money chasing the dream of a digital world like Zuckerberg's Meta has. That comes at a time when the company's premium product Facebook is seeing negative growth for the first time in its history, which is especially worrying for investors.

What has Meta built so far?

It was December last year when Meta unveiled its Horizon Worlds and made it freely accessible to all. Earlier this week, it also opened pre-orders for its most advanced VR headset, the Meta Quest Pro. The timeline between these two events is interspersed with Mark Zuckerberg's legless avatar floating around in Horizon Worlds, taking selfies that only further the conspiracy theory of him being an emotionless robot.

Man wearing VR glasses Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock

In comparison, Microsoft, which has been struggling with the uptake of its VR headsets in the commercial markets, has secured a $22 billion agreement for 120,000 headsets over ten years.

While NVIDIA, which isn't a significant player in the space yet, has managed to shrink VR headsets to the size of regular glasses.

Meta has dedicated a significant portion of its revenues and workforce under the Reality Labs division to building the metaverse, which analysts suggest is mainly going into research and development. Experts told Business Insider that it is rather tricky for Meta to go out and acquire VR companies due to substantial regulatory interest in the company. Therefore, they are likely trying to build everything in-house and organically.