Meta targets youth with AI-powered personality chatbots

Meta Platforms will showcase the new AI chatbot with distinct personalities at this week's Meta Connect conference.
Shubhangi Dua
| Sep 26, 2023 04:33 PM EST
Galeanu Mihai / iStock 

Meta announced the launch of a variety of AI-powered persona-based chatbot prototypes less than two months ago with an aim to keep up the artificial intelligence race, joining other tech giants.

Now, Mark Zuckerberg’s company is all set to release generative AI chatbots with distinct personalities across its social media applications. The roll-out announcement is expected to be made at the Meta Connect conference, which commences tomorrow from September 27 to 28.

Attracting younger generations

The Wall Street Journal reported that Meta Platforms aims to attract young users through the launch of AI-backed chatbots.

The bots were tested internally by Meta’s employees ahead of release. The tool is primarily intended to boost user engagement, although some might also possess productivity-oriented capabilities, like assisting with coding or other tasks.

Targeting a younger audience has become a key focus for Meta, driven by TikTok's surge in popularity among teenagers, which has surpassed Instagram in recent years. In 2021, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that the company would retool its “teams to make serving young adults their North Star rather than optimizing for the larger number of older people.”

Since the rise of ChatGPT–language-based AI technology, Meta has changed priorities to building new generative AI-based applications and developing the metaverse.

Interesting Engineering reported in August that the chatbots will exhibit different personalities. “People aware of Meta’s plans told FT that staffers have dubbed “personas” as different characters.”

“Their purpose will be to provide a new search function and offer recommendations, as well as being a fun product for people to play with,” according to the Financial Times

The Wall Street Journal reviewed Meta Platform's internal documents and learned that among the bots in the works is one called “Bob the robot,” a self-described sassmaster general with “superior intellect, sharp wit, and biting sarcasm.” 

Bot similar to a cartoon character

The company’s new design is said to be similar to the character Bender from the cartoon “Futurama” because “him being a sassy robot taps into the type of farcical humor that is resonating with young people,” an employee noted as viewed by the WSJ in the document. 

In one instance reviewed by the WSJ, the AI agent responded with a robot emoji and said, 'Bring me your questions, but don’t expect any sugar-coated responses!'"

Additionally, Some of the chatbots may also have productivity-related skills, such as assisting with coding. 

However, researchers analyzed the personality-based bots but faced unexpected challenges. 

The WSJ stated that researchers at Princeton University, the Allen Institute for AI, and Georgia Tech found that adding a persona to ChatGPT, the chatbot created by OpenAI, made its output more toxic.

Ameet Deshpande, a Princeton University researcher, said: “To make a language model usable, you need to give it a personality. But it comes with its own side effects.” 

Although Meta’s bots reportedly didn’t seem to face such issues in the early testing phase. However, the internal document revealed employee conversations that talked about awkward instances with chatbots. 

One such employee couldn’t grasp the personality or purpose of "Bob the robot" and perceived it as impolite. “I don’t particularly feel like engaging in conversation with an unhelpful robot,” the employee noted. 

We’ll know more about the personality AI chatbot interface tomorrow (September 27). 

