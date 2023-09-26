Meta targets youth with AI-powered personality chatbots

Meta announced the launch of a variety of AI-powered persona-based chatbot prototypes less than two months ago with an aim to keep up the artificial intelligence race, joining other tech giants.

Now, Mark Zuckerberg’s company is all set to release generative AI chatbots with distinct personalities across its social media applications. The roll-out announcement is expected to be made at the Meta Connect conference, which commences tomorrow from September 27 to 28.

Attracting younger generations

The Wall Street Journal reported that Meta Platforms aims to attract young users through the launch of AI-backed chatbots.

The bots were tested internally by Meta’s employees ahead of release. The tool is primarily intended to boost user engagement, although some might also possess productivity-oriented capabilities, like assisting with coding or other tasks.