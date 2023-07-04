Twitter killer: Meta to launch new Threads app on July 6

The rivalry between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk has reached a new phase, as social media giant Meta prepares to challenge Twitter by launching a competing app called Threads. Unlike its photo-sharing platform Instagram, Threads is a "text-based conversation app" and is expected to be available on Apple's App Store from Thursday, Reuters reported.

Musk and Zuckerberg have been in the news for the past few days for their "billionaire bout" but even before the mixed-martial arts fight takes place, the stage has been set for the clash of apps from the two companies.

Since his acquisition of Twitter, Musk has been looking to take on Meta's WhatsApp by offering voice and video calls inside the text-based platform.