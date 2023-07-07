Powered by Instagram, Meta's Threads registers 30 million sign ups within a day of launch

Less than 24 hours after its launch, Meta's Threads app has completed more than 30 million sign-ups, posing a real threat to the dominance of Twitter, Reuters reported. The meteoric numbers are largely powered by simple onboarding offered through Meta's Instagram platform, which boasts over two billion users.

Twitter's survival has been under question since the day billionaire Elon Musk decided to take it private. Although Musk intended to "unlock its true potential", we have seen mainly him whack at everything Twitter was known for, right from content moderation to employee perks.

User experience on the platform has deteriorated mainly under Musk's ownership, and the company has been pushing users to sign up for its Twitter Blue subscription at $8 a month, which in some countries is more than the monthly package for using the internet.