With tech giant companies joining the artificial intelligence race to keep up with the new technology demand, Meta’s owner is all set to launch a variety of AI-backed chatbots.

Financial Times (FT) reported earlier today (2 Aug 2023) that the chatbots will launch as soon as next month. With the ambition to boost engagement, the tech giant has been designing new persona-based chatbot prototypes that can have humanlike discussions with its nearly four billion users.

The bots will additionally exhibit different personalities. People aware of Meta’s plans told FT that staffers have dubbed “personas” as different characters.

AI emitting Abraham Lincoln

The company has been exploring the artificial conversation entity that mimics different personalities, including one that impersonates Abraham Lincoln and another that provides travel advice in the laid-back style of a surfer.