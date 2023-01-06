WhatsApp adds proxy support to tackle internet shutdowns

"We're launching proxy support for WhatsApp users all over the world. What this means is we're putting the power into people's hands to maintain access to WhatsApp if their connection is blocked or disrupted," read the social media company's blog.

"Choosing a proxy enables you to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organizations around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely."

"The high level of privacy and security" that WhatsApp claims to offer will remain unaffected by the usage of proxy servers.

"Your personal messages and calls will still be protected by end-to-end encryption," said the tech giant.

"This means they stay between you and the person you're communicating with and won't be visible to anyone in between, not even the proxy servers, WhatsApp, or Meta."

Internet blackouts in Iran prompt WhatsApp

Internet shutdowns in Iran are believed to be affecting "84 million" people.

"We, the members of the Freedom Online Coalition, are deeply alarmed by and strongly condemn the measures undertaken by Iran to restrict access to the Internet following the nationwide protests over the tragic killing of Mahsa Amini," the U.S. Department of State said in a statement in October 2022.