Social media giant Meta unveiled several artificial intelligence-powered features that will be rolled out across its apps and devices shortly. Its conversational assistant, dubbed Meta AI, has been trained on publicly shared social media posts, its President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg told Reuters.

The rapid rise of AI and chatbots in recent months has also drawn attention to how tech companies such as OpenAI, Google, and Meta have scraped the internet for information to train their AI models. Earlier this year, Elon Musk placed limits on post-reading on his social media platform, now called X, to counter extreme levels of data scraping, Interesting Engineering reported.