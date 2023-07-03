Meta's open-source AI is being used to create sexbots

When Meta’s Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) team launched its large language model - Large Language Model Meta AI (LLaMA) - in February, the tech firm had a clear outlook on what it will be used for.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg back then even said that the open-source model would be made accessible to researchers and would help scientists and engineers as they investigate potential uses of AI.

Little did the team know that anonymous developers would engineer the model online to create graphic sexbots.

Meta's AI being used for sexbots

Since LLaMA is an open-source model, anyone can train it to build generative AI systems like writing, research, chatbots, and even sexbots.