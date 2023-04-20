Meta's third round of layoffs targets technical roles

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp owner Meta disclosed last month that it would lay off another 10,000 workers, very soon after the tech juggernaut fired 11,000 workers in November of 2022.

On Wednesday, the layoffs happened and, according to a report by CNBC, they consisted of technical roles.

“I woke up this morning to the unfortunate news that I was one of the many laid-off from Meta today,” a Facebook business program manager wrote on Linkedin.

Last March, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the changes would be part of a "year of efficiency."

"Today I'm sharing some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history," Zuckerberg said in a letter to his employees at the time.

"I've decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go. We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1."