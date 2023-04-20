Meta's third round of layoffs targets technical roles

Trending
It's all part of Zuckerberg's "year of efficiency."
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Apr 20, 2023 09:28 AM EST
Created: Apr 20, 2023 09:28 AM EST
Meta headquarters.

Derick hudson/iStock 

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp owner Meta disclosed last month that it would lay off another 10,000 workers, very soon after the tech juggernaut fired 11,000 workers in November of 2022.

On Wednesday, the layoffs happened and, according to a report by CNBC, they consisted of technical roles.

“I woke up this morning to the unfortunate news that I was one of the many laid-off from Meta today,” a Facebook business program manager wrote on Linkedin.

Last March, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the changes would be part of a "year of efficiency."

"Today I'm sharing some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history," Zuckerberg said in a letter to his employees at the time.

"I've decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go. We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1."

One employee that was let go told CNBC Wednesday’s layoffs also affected product-facing teams and that Meta had plans to cut business-facing roles, such as finance, legal and HR, beginning in May. 

Zuckerberg had forewarned his employees about all these changes.

"We anticipate announcing reorganizations and layoffs in our tech groups by the end of April 2023, followed by our business groups by the end of May 2023,” he had said in March.

"In a small number of cases, it may take through to the end of the year to complete these changes.

"Our timelines for international teams will also look different, and local leaders will follow up with more details."

Not everyone is unhappy though: Wall Street has praised the downsizing while Meta shares have risen 81 percent this year after losing about two-thirds of their value last year. 

Revenue, however, has dropped for three straight quarters.

Meta is investing billions of dollars a quarter developing technology for the metaverse and just last quarter Meta’s Reality Labs unit, the entity responsible for building the metaverse, recorded a $4.28 billion operating loss, according to CNBC.

