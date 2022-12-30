Metaverse fails to meet expectations as VR headset sales shrink in 2022

Meta is struggling to gain widespread traction

In 2019, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company would be rebranding as Meta and investing billions of dollars in the development of the metaverse, a virtual world in which people can interact and do business. Zuckerberg has stated that he expects it to take up to a decade for the metaverse to go mainstream and that it will eventually host hundreds of billions of dollars in commerce. However, the slow adoption of VR technology and the decline in sales and shipments of VR headsets suggest that this goal may be more difficult to achieve than Zuckerberg anticipated.

Metaverse loading photoman/iStock

Despite being the market leader in the VR market, Meta has struggled to make people excited about buying into VR technology and the metaverse due to the high cost of its VR headsets, the Quest 2 and Quest Pro. The Quest 2, which was released in 2020, has seen sales drop in 2022 due in part to Meta's decision to raise the price of the headset by $100. In an effort to appeal to businesses, Meta also released the Quest Pro in the fall of 2022, but this headset is significantly more expensive than the Quest 2, costing $1,100 more and making it far less accessible to VR enthusiasts.