Metaverse not a concern, does not need regulation yet, says EU antitrust chief

Margrethe Vestager, the European Commissioner for Competition, believes that the metaverse has not triggered any concerns so far and does not require any regulation yet, Reuters reported. Vestager comments were made ahead of a presentation she will make to competition regulators next week.

Metaverse is the term used to define a digital virtual world accessed via the internet. The term made headlines when Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg made it the central theme of a corporate rebranding exercise two years ago and later spent billions of dollars building up this virtual world that everybody would visit for work, socializing, and entertainment.