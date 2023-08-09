Archaeologists unearth remains of a 1,600-year-old village

Located approximately 30 miles (48 km) northeast of Mexico City, a Teotihuacan village was unearthed in 1960 by archaeologist Francisco González Rul. At the time, he unearthed ceramics that gave a clue that the inhabitants of the village were self-reliant fishers and gatherers.

Archeologists, from March to June 2023, carried out new excavations which confirmed Rul’s findings. The archaeologists have unearthed constructive elements like canals, floors, rams, stone alignments, post holes, and an artesian well.

Human remains discovered

They also discovered remains of three human burials, two adults and one minor, accompanied by a series of polished boxes with an annular base.

"With these new findings, the existence of a village of Teotihuacan occupation in the area of Tlatelolco has been consolidated and demonstrated," concluded archaeologists Juan Carlos Campos Varela and archaeologist Mara Abigail Becerra Amezcua, who led the excavation.