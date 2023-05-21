Mexican volcano forces local airports to suspend operations

Rumblings and ash from Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano forced authorities to shut down Mexico City’s two main airports temporarily on Saturday, 20th May, the Associated Press reported.

While Benito Juarez International Airport suspended operations at 4:25 AM and until 10 AM, the military-operated Felipe Angeles airport shut down operations for five hours, beginning at 6 AM.

This came after 11 villages were forced to cancel school sessions on Friday, the 19th when the volcano belched clouds of ash into the air.

“El Popo,” as the volcano is affectionately called, is situated about 45 miles (72 km) southeast of Mexico City. The 17,797-foot (5,426-meter) peak lay dormant for decades until awakening in 1994, when it spewed gas and ash, forcing the evacuation of nearby towns.