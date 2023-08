Believe it or not, counterfeit cheeses are a major headache for cheesemakers globally, and makers of Italian parmigiano cheese are fighting back with an unlikely tool: microchips.

The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium (PRC), an oversight body in Italy that certifies cheese authenticity, has been striving for a century to combat cheaper imitation cheeses that fail to meet the stringent criteria for authentic production.

The cheese achieved coveted Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status from the EU in 1996. Under these regulations, parmigiano reggiano (the only cheese legally allowed to be sold as parmesan within the bloc) must be crafted in a specific northern Italian region that encompasses the provinces of Parma and Reggio Emilia.