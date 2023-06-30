Microscopic Louis Vuitton handbag auctioned for $63,750

Last month we brought you news of a microscopic handbag that was smaller than a grain of salt. Now, the item has sold at auction for a whopping $63,750.

This is according to a report by the BBC published on Thursday.

The object measures 657 x 222 x 700 micrometers and was created by art collective MSCHF, based in Brooklyn.

“There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturization. As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier,” said MSCHF in an Instagram post at the time of the bag’s unveiling.