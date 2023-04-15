Microsoft, BAE Systems partner to improve digital defense capabilities

"This strategic agreement will enable defense organizations to use data more effectively," said Clare Barclay, CEO of Microsoft UK.

"This will help them promote stability and security for residents, nations, and multinational alliances."

Microsoft has established a reputation for developing apps utilizing its Azure Cloud platform, while BAE Systems has extensive experience designing sophisticated digital systems for militaries and governments.

Together, the firms want to hasten the design, testing, and development of software for platforms that can identify and defend against threats that are continually changing for land, sea, and air platforms.

As part of their relationship, the two companies accelerated the distribution of new software onto an unmanned aircraft while it was in flight by using the Azure Cloud method.

'Allowing forces to stay ahead of evolving threats'

Since the alliance was established, the two businesses have worked together on three projects.

A digital thread was developed to facilitate the maintenance of marine platforms from conception to disposal, secure software was developed to send real-time upgrades to air platforms, and real-time tactical naval intelligence was improved.

This information follows earlier cloud and defense announcements from across the pond, such as the Pentagon's $9 billion cloud contract selection of Microsoft over other cloud juggernauts like Oracle, Google, and AWS.