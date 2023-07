The days of the free lunch are about to come to an end for enterprise users of Microsoft's Office 365. In a blog post, the company has announced a monthly fee per user for using artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features, in addition to what companies already pay for using productivity software such as Office, Teams, and other apps.

Microsoft was quick to harp on the hype generated by OpenAI's conversational chatbot ChatGPT and incorporated the large language model into its products. Over the past few months, users can access AI-powered features right inside their web browsers and search engines, if they prefer to go with Microsoft's offerings and not Google's.