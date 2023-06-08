Microsoft will now offer OpenAI's GPT-4 to US government agencies

Government agencies in the U.S. will now have access to OpenAI's artificial intelligence (AI) models, such as GPT-4 and its predecessor after Microsoft announced that it would offer Azure OpenAI services to the government as well.

OpenAI's GPT-4 is the powerhouse behind Microsoft's new Bing search engine and a hot favorite among companies looking to leverage AI to make better use of their data. As per Microsoft's claims, its Azure OpenAI services, launched only in January this year, serve more than 4,500 customers.

These are large businesses such as Mercedes, Volvo, Ikea, and Shell, among others, looking for ways to improve the productivity of their employees and analysis of data at their disposal. Even as private companies have rushed to leverage AI in their operations, government offices have remained out of the loop. Microsoft's offering now enables government agencies to also use powerful AI models.