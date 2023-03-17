Microsoft introduces Copilot, justifies AI-hallucination as 'usefully wrong'

"Copilot gives you a first draft to edit and iterate on — saving hours in writing, sourcing, and editing time," reads the blog.

"Sometimes Copilot will be right, other times usefully wrong — but it will always put you further ahead," said the blog, playing on AI's propensity to occasionally make factual errors.

Microsoft 365 Copilot — "your copilot for work" turns words into the most potent productivity tool by fusing the strength of large language models (LLMs) with your data in the Microsoft Graph and the Microsoft 365 apps, claims the company.

"Today marks the next major step in the evolution of how we interact with computing, which will fundamentally change the way we work and unlock a new wave of productivity growth," said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft.

"With our new copilot for work, we're giving people more agency and making technology more accessible through the most universal interface — natural language."

Microsoft and AI-hallucinations

Microsoft-backed OpenAI's GPT technology was used to build the company's Bing AI conversation bot, which was unveiled in February.

During its introductory presentation, the bot was responding incorrectly.

The Bing conversation feature occasionally presents false information that users might take to be the real deal, a situation known as a "hallucination," like other AI language tools and related Google software.

Google announced on Tuesday that it was bringing AI-powered chat technology to Gmail and Google Docs, allowing it to assist with email and document composition.